Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Rap w/Command Sergeant Major Tomeka O'Neal, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader, DLA (social media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    It's a "rap out" for Command Sergeant Major Tomeka O'Neal, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader, With three years of service to DLA and 30+ years of service to the nation CSM O'Neal is retiring and moving on to new opportunities. An exemplary leader, O'Neal has blazed new trails for women in the Army and has been a positive role model for all. Hooah!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893198
    VIRIN: 230809-D-LU733-2335
    PIN: 505741
    Filename: DOD_109818070
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Rap w/Command Sergeant Major Tomeka O'Neal, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader, DLA (social media), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLAHistory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT