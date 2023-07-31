Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-168th GSAB Change of Responsibility

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation holds change of responsibility Ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Dana Trakel and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Luna. The ceremony took place at the Army Aviation Sustainment Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington on Aug 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893177
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-MQ506-1001
    Filename: DOD_109817515
    Length: 00:35:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    change of responsibility
    Washington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

