1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation holds change of responsibility Ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Dana Trakel and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Luna. The ceremony took place at the Army Aviation Sustainment Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington on Aug 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893177
|VIRIN:
|230806-Z-MQ506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109817515
|Length:
|00:35:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-168th GSAB Change of Responsibility, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
