    Every Minute of Every Day - 2023 AFGSC Mission Video

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Striker Airmen operate, defend, maintain and support the U.S.’s bomber and ICBM fleets. Our perpetual readiness provides the real and ever-present assurance to our nation’s Allies and partners, and remains a credible deterrent to our adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893155
    VIRIN: 230809-F-FG097-1001
    Filename: DOD_109817075
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Every Minute of Every Day - 2023 AFGSC Mission Video, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    Eighth Air Force
    20th Air Force
    Twentieth Air Force

