Striker Airmen operate, defend, maintain and support the U.S.’s bomber and ICBM fleets. Our perpetual readiness provides the real and ever-present assurance to our nation’s Allies and partners, and remains a credible deterrent to our adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893155
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-FG097-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109817075
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Every Minute of Every Day - 2023 AFGSC Mission Video, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
