    Mobility Guardian teaser

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.18.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Teaser video for social media. Yokota medics participated in a readiness exercise July 18-19, to practice aeromedical evacuation and massive casualty response in cooperation with the U.K Canada, New Zealand and Japan in support of mobility Guardian 2023 operations

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 01:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 893095
    VIRIN: 230718-F-ZV099-5930
    Filename: DOD_109816044
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian teaser, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th MDG
    Mobility Guardian

