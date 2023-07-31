Northern Strike 5K

Northern Strike is an Army sponsored multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 23-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 5 to 19, 2023 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration will feature approximately 7,700 participants.
