Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Strike 5K

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Northern Strike is an Army sponsored multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 23-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 5 to 19, 2023 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration will feature approximately 7,700 participants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893070
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-PJ003-1015
    Filename: DOD_109815500
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 5K, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    NS23
    Northern Strike 23 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT