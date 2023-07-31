Northern Strike 5K

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893070" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Northern Strike is an Army sponsored multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 23-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 5 to 19, 2023 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration will feature approximately 7,700 participants.