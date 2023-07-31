U.S. service members and the community of Grayling, participate in a 5K race in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 6, 2022. The 5K race was hosted to raise money for three organizations, United Service Organizations, Camp Grayling welfare and recreations program and the National Guard Association of Michigan Scholarship for leadership and service. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893049
|VIRIN:
|230806-Z-PJ003-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_109815061
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Northern Strike 23 5K, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT