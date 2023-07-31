Northern Strike 23 5K

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members and the community of Grayling, participate in a 5K race in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 6, 2022. The 5K race was hosted to raise money for three organizations, United Service Organizations, Camp Grayling welfare and recreations program and the National Guard Association of Michigan Scholarship for leadership and service. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.