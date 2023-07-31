Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 23 5K

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. service members and the community of Grayling, participate in a 5K race in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 6, 2022. The 5K race was hosted to raise money for three organizations, United Service Organizations, Camp Grayling welfare and recreations program and the National Guard Association of Michigan Scholarship for leadership and service. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 13:31
    Length: 00:01:31
