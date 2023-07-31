Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACOR23 Takes Place in Battle Creek, Michigan

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Jason Shamberger 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency recently concluded the Agency Contingency Operations Readiness Exercise in Battle Creek, Michigan. Watch as John Snead, a Logistics Operations exercise planner in charge of developing the event, gives an overview of the exercise and discusses its importance and objectives.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    exercise
    Battle Creek
    Disposition Services

