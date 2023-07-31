The Defense Logistics Agency recently concluded the Agency Contingency Operations Readiness Exercise in Battle Creek, Michigan. Watch as John Snead, a Logistics Operations exercise planner in charge of developing the event, gives an overview of the exercise and discusses its importance and objectives.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 12:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893045
|VIRIN:
|230726-D-AU600-4001
|PIN:
|505856
|Filename:
|DOD_109814979
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACOR23 Takes Place in Battle Creek, Michigan, by Jason Shamberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT