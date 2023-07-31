Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DANCON Ruck March in Kosovo - Tips and Tricks

    KOSOVO

    07.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Gauret Stearns talks about his experience completing the 25-kilometer Danish Contingent Ruck March at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, July 1, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 08:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 893013
    VIRIN: 230715-Z-VY191-1001
    Filename: DOD_109814295
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: ZZ

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Rhode Island
    Nebraska
    EUCOM
    Texas
    National Guard
    Stronger Together

