    Seattle Wraps up Fleet Week

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Seattle wraps up Fleet Week August 7, 2023. Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 01:20
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 230807-N-DK460-1001
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    This work, Seattle Wraps up Fleet Week, by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Fleet Week
    Navy
    Seattle Fleet Week

