Seattle wraps up Fleet Week August 7, 2023. Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 01:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892999
|VIRIN:
|230807-N-DK460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814088
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seattle Wraps up Fleet Week, by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
