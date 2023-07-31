Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of Command 2023

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    U.S. Army Colonel Calvin A. Kroeger assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, during an Assumption of Command ceremony, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Fort Worth Club.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 11:43
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

