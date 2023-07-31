U.S. Army Colonel Calvin A. Kroeger assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, during an Assumption of Command ceremony, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Fort Worth Club.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892909
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-QV643-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109812478
|Length:
|00:38:25
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Assumption of Command 2023, by Audrey Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
