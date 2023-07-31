USS Porter, USNS William McLean Perform Vertical Launch System Re-Arm Demonstration

230803-N-TF680-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (August 3, 2023) -The crane from the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) sends simulated ordnance to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) to be stowed in the DDG's MK 71 Vertical Launch System (VLS) during a VLS re-arm demonstration, held pier-side on Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 3. The VLS demonstration was part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023 which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892908
|VIRIN:
|230803-N-TF680-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109812476
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
