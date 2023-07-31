Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Porter, USNS William McLean Perform Vertical Launch System Re-Arm Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    230803-N-TF680-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (August 3, 2023) -The crane from the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) sends simulated ordnance to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) to be stowed in the DDG's MK 71 Vertical Launch System (VLS) during a VLS re-arm demonstration, held pier-side on Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 3. The VLS demonstration was part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023 which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892908
    VIRIN: 230803-N-TF680-1001
    Filename: DOD_109812476
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter, USNS William McLean Perform Vertical Launch System Re-Arm Demonstration, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Sealift Command
    NavalIntegration
    LSE2023
    NavyMarineCorpsTeam
    MaritimeDominance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT