USS Porter, USNS William McLean Perform Vertical Launch System Re-Arm Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892908" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230803-N-TF680-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (August 3, 2023) -The crane from the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) sends simulated ordnance to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) to be stowed in the DDG's MK 71 Vertical Launch System (VLS) during a VLS re-arm demonstration, held pier-side on Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 3. The VLS demonstration was part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023 which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)