    127th Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    On Saturday, August 5th, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen relinquished command of the 127th Wing to Brig. Get. Matthew Brancato, at the wing-wide change of command ceremony.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 16:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892785
    VIRIN: 230805-F-JK012-5311
    Filename: DOD_109810046
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Change of Command Ceremony, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

