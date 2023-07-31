On Saturday, August 5th, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen relinquished command of the 127th Wing to Brig. Get. Matthew Brancato, at the wing-wide change of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892785
|VIRIN:
|230805-F-JK012-5311
|Filename:
|DOD_109810046
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 127th Wing Change of Command Ceremony, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
