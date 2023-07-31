Army Reserve Soldiers from F Company, 5-159 General Support Aviation Battalion, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, spend their annual training controlling traffic at Addington Airfield in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 07:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892761
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-DG163-6728
|Filename:
|DOD_109809350
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Traffic Controllers at AT, by MSG Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT