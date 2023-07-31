Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Controllers at AT

    ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joy Dulen 

    Army Reserve Aviation Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers from F Company, 5-159 General Support Aviation Battalion, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, spend their annual training controlling traffic at Addington Airfield in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 07:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892761
    VIRIN: 230801-A-DG163-6728
    Filename: DOD_109809350
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Controllers at AT, by MSG Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Traffic Controllers
    ARAC
    5-159 GSAB

