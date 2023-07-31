Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASOC Supply Excellence Award Program Evaluation

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andres Toledo-Vera, USASOC G-4, senior support systems technician, conducts an inspection of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) supply support activity for the USASOC supply excellence award program evaluation on Camp "Bull" Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 2-2 2023. The evaluation enforces Army standard for supply discipline and also helps improve SSA operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892735
    VIRIN: 230803-A-FB001-1891
    Filename: DOD_109808894
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FL, US

    This work, USASOC Supply Excellence Award Program Evaluation, by SSG Dahnyce Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply Excellence Award (SEA)
    7th Special Forces Group (Airbone)
    7th Special Forces Group (A)
    7th SFG (A) Support Personnel

