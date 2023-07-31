Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andres Toledo-Vera, USASOC G-4, senior support systems technician, conducts an inspection of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) supply support activity for the USASOC supply excellence award program evaluation on Camp “Bull” Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 2-2 2023. The evaluation enforces Army standard for supply discipline and also helps improve SSA operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892735
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-FB001-1891
|Filename:
|DOD_109808894
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USASOC Supply Excellence Award Program Evaluation, by SSG Dahnyce Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
