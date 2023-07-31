This video covers the last working day of the Chief of Staff of the Army (CSA) General James C. McConville. This behind scenes coverage gives a unique perspective between the relationship of the CSA and his staff. Finally, Soldiers honor the CSA with a Clap-Out as he departs the Pentagon for the final time. Arlington Va., Aug.2, 2023 (U.S. Army Video by SFC Ernest Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892662
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-TB002-3926
|Filename:
|DOD_109807841
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSA McConville, by SFC Ernest Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
