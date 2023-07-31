Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSA McConville

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    This video covers the last working day of the Chief of Staff of the Army (CSA) General James C. McConville. This behind scenes coverage gives a unique perspective between the relationship of the CSA and his staff. Finally, Soldiers honor the CSA with a Clap-Out as he departs the Pentagon for the final time. Arlington Va., Aug.2, 2023 (U.S. Army Video by SFC Ernest Henderson)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892662
    VIRIN: 230802-A-TB002-3926
    Filename: DOD_109807841
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSA McConville, by SFC Ernest Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyLeaders2023

