    Amphibious Landing Held At Stanage Bay

    STANAGE BAY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Sailors from USS New Orleans delivered U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, German Sailors with the Coastal Operations Sea Battalion, and Japanese Self-Defense Forces ashore via landing craft, air cushion operation during Talisman Sabre 23 at Stanage Bay, Queensland, Australia on Aug. 2, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army B Roll by Spc. Georgia Napier)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 06:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892619
    VIRIN: 230802-Z-QH451-1023
    Filename: DOD_109807352
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: STANAGE BAY, QLD, AU

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Amphibious Landing Held At Stanage Bay, by SPC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADF
    TS23
    Talisman Sabre 2023

