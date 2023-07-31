Amphibious Landing Held At Stanage Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Sailors from USS New Orleans delivered U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, German Sailors with the Coastal Operations Sea Battalion, and Japanese Self-Defense Forces ashore via landing craft, air cushion operation during Talisman Sabre 23 at Stanage Bay, Queensland, Australia on Aug. 2, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army B Roll by Spc. Georgia Napier)