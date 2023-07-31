Damage sustained by Typhoon Khanun on Camp Lester, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2023. Typhoon Khanun battered Okinawa with heavy rains and strong winds. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 09:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892607
|VIRIN:
|230804-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109807086
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Damage to Camp Lester from Typhoon Khanun, by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT