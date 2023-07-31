Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 104: A deep dive into Air Force C3I&N with Maj. Gen. “Awgie” Genatempo

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    We recently sat down with Maj. Gen. Anthony "Awgie" Genatempo for an in-depth discussion about Air Force Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, and Networks, A.K.A. C3I&N. The directorate’s PEO explained the intricacies of fulfilling all the various IT needs of the Air Force. His takeaway from being in the seat for the past nine months is that "Air Force IT is a coalition of the willing." (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 16:27
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:38:12
    A deep dive into Air Force C3I&amp;N with Maj. Gen. &ldquo;Awgie&rdquo; Genatempo

    IT
    Innovation
    AFLCMC
    C3I&N
    USAF. AFMC

