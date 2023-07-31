AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 104: A deep dive into Air Force C3I&N with Maj. Gen. “Awgie” Genatempo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We recently sat down with Maj. Gen. Anthony "Awgie" Genatempo for an in-depth discussion about Air Force Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, and Networks, A.K.A. C3I&N. The directorate’s PEO explained the intricacies of fulfilling all the various IT needs of the Air Force. His takeaway from being in the seat for the past nine months is that "Air Force IT is a coalition of the willing." (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)