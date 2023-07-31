We recently sat down with Maj. Gen. Anthony "Awgie" Genatempo for an in-depth discussion about Air Force Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, and Networks, A.K.A. C3I&N. The directorate’s PEO explained the intricacies of fulfilling all the various IT needs of the Air Force. His takeaway from being in the seat for the past nine months is that "Air Force IT is a coalition of the willing." (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 16:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892557
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109805723
|Length:
|00:38:12
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Hometown:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 104: A deep dive into Air Force C3I&N with Maj. Gen. “Awgie” Genatempo, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A deep dive into Air Force C3I&N with Maj. Gen. “Awgie” Genatempo
