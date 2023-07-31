A deep dive into Air Force C3I&N with Maj. Gen. “Awgie” Genatempo

Photo By James Varhegyi | We recently sat down with Maj. Gen. Anthony "Awgie" Genatempo for an in-depth...... read more read more Photo By James Varhegyi | We recently sat down with Maj. Gen. Anthony "Awgie" Genatempo for an in-depth discussion about Air Force Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, and Networks, A.K.A. C3I&N. The directorate’s PEO explained the intricacies of fulfilling all the various IT needs of the Air Force. His takeaway from being in the seat for the past nine months is that "Air Force IT is a coalition of the willing.". (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Anthony "Awgie" Genatempo, Program Executive Officer (PEO) of our Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, and Networks (C3I&N) Directorate, recently participated in a long discussion for our Leadership Log podcast series.



The organization is headquartered at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., and employs around 2,400 individuals. It also has employees at Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland), Texas; Gunter Annex, Alabama; Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; Ft. Meade, Maryland; and in San Diego, California.



During the chat, the general explained the intricacies of fulfilling all the various information technology needs of the Air Force. His takeaway from being in the seat for the past year is that "Air Force IT is a coalition of the willing."



The C3I&N workforce executes, develops, acquires, deploys, and sustains cyberspace, communication, cryptologic, and space/nuclear network capabilities for the entire Air Force, plus joint and interagency partners. Their goal is to connect warfighters with affordable, secure, and war-winning cyber and C3I&N capabilities.



Under Genatempo’s leadership, the directorate works to build a culture that embodies the 2022 operational imperatives set forth by Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall.



“If you look at the operational imperatives that Secretary Kendall has put in place…our portfolio is spread out amongst all of them, including a significant portion of OI – 7, which is getting our infrastructure ready to fight,” Genatempo said.



The C3I&N organization embraces and exploits the digital world to connect Airmen and Guardians at any time and in any place. Senior leaders across the Air Force are recognizing that digital information is the new strategic edge for warfighting, explained Genatempo.



“We enable everything that everybody else is able to do!” he added.



You can watch Leadership Log on YouTube at LINK to hear the full conversation. You can also listen by searching “Leadership Log” on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Overcast, Radio Public, or Breaker.