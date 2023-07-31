Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:21 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 892549 VIRIN: 230724-Z-CL664-1103 Filename: DOD_109805508 Length: 00:01:16 Location: MO, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Service members from the U.S., Mexico, Trinidad-Tobago, and Guyana participated in an anti-pirating exercise on an offshore supply ship moored in Georgetown, Guyana July 24, 2023., by MAJ Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.