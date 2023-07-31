Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Maj. Jeremy Idleman 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members from the U.S., Mexico, Trinidad-Tobago, and Guyana participated in an anti-pirating exercise on an offshore supply ship moored in Georgetown, Guyana July 24, 2023. This multinational training exercise was part of TRADEWINDS23. This high-stress scenario incorporated role-playing enemy forces to simulate a realistic environment.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892549
    VIRIN: 230724-Z-CL664-1103
    Filename: DOD_109805508
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MO, US

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    TW23
    Tradewinds 23

