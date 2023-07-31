The Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville is honored with a Clap-Out for his farewell at the Pentagon, Arlington Va., Aug.2, 2023 Video by SFC Ernest Henderson
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 18:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892409
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-TB002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109803572
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CSA Clapout, by Joseph Billups, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT