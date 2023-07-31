Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSA Clapout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Joseph Billups 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville is honored with a Clap-Out for his farewell at the Pentagon, Arlington Va., Aug.2, 2023 Video by SFC Ernest Henderson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892409
    VIRIN: 230802-A-TB002-1001
    Filename: DOD_109803572
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSA Clapout, by Joseph Billups, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyLeaders2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT