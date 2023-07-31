Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Operation Homefront Back to School Brigade event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    B-Roll: Operation Homefront Back to School Brigade event and interview with Kelli Fagan, Senior Director, Operation Homefront at Camp Murray, Wash. on Aug. 2, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892399
    VIRIN: 230802-D-MN117-9877
    Filename: DOD_109803398
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Operation Homefront Back to School Brigade event, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Homefront

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT