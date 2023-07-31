Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Joint CBRNE Force: Operating as part of the Joint Force for 2030 and beyond

    ABERDEEN, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    The Joint CBRNE Force is comprised of service members and civilians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force.

    These brave professionals specialize in protecting the nation and its allies from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) hazardous.

    More than 240 members of the Joint CBRNE Force convened at Martin's Valley Mansion in Cockeysville, Maryland, on July 28 to network and to celebrate their accomplishments.

    The Joint CBRNE Force serves as part of the U.S. Joint Force for 2030 and beyond.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892356
    VIRIN: 230728-A-FJ565-9055
    Filename: DOD_109802793
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: ABERDEEN, MD, US 

    This work, The Joint CBRNE Force: Operating as part of the Joint Force for 2030 and beyond, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint

