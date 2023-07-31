The Joint CBRNE Force: Operating as part of the Joint Force for 2030 and beyond

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Joint CBRNE Force is comprised of service members and civilians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force.



These brave professionals specialize in protecting the nation and its allies from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) hazardous.



More than 240 members of the Joint CBRNE Force convened at Martin's Valley Mansion in Cockeysville, Maryland, on July 28 to network and to celebrate their accomplishments.



The Joint CBRNE Force serves as part of the U.S. Joint Force for 2030 and beyond.