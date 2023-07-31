The Joint CBRNE Force: Operating as part of the Joint Force for 2030 and beyond

The Joint CBRNE Force is comprised of service members and civilians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force.
These brave professionals specialize in protecting the nation and its allies from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) hazardous.
More than 240 members of the Joint CBRNE Force convened at Martin's Valley Mansion in Cockeysville, Maryland, on July 28 to network and to celebrate their accomplishments.
The Joint CBRNE Force serves as part of the U.S. Joint Force for 2030 and beyond.
