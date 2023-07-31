Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Outdoor Heat Safety

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Davella  

    Naval Safety Command

    NORFOLK (July 28, 2023) - Boatswain's Mate Seaman Apprentice Noah Bass gives tips on summer heat safety. This video was made as a part of series encompassing 101 Critical Days of Summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892296
    VIRIN: 230728-N-OX029-1001
    Filename: DOD_109802191
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Summer Outdoor Heat Safety, by PO2 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAFETY
    HEAT
    101 CRITICAL DAYS OF SUMMER
    weeklyvideos

