Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    #MeetYourArmy SGT Kiara Miranda

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Video by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Today we are highlighting Sergeant Kiara Miranda of Echo Company 2-1 GSAB 'Fighting Eagles'. Sgt. Miranda is a recent graduate of the Basic Leader Course and achieved all of her goals during the course by earning the Iron Soldier award, the Distinguished Leadership Award, the Commandant's Writers Award, and making the Commandant's List. Sgt. Miranda wants to be a mentor to her peers and junior enlisted soldiers as she continues her career in the Army.
    Keep up the outstanding work Sgt. Miranda! (Video by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 17:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892250
    VIRIN: 230606-A-CC161-1001
    Filename: DOD_109801223
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #MeetYourArmy SGT Kiara Miranda, by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fueler
    Fighting Eagles
    1CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT