MeetYourArmy SGT Kiara Miranda

Today we are highlighting Sergeant Kiara Miranda of Echo Company 2-1 GSAB 'Fighting Eagles'. Sgt. Miranda is a recent graduate of the Basic Leader Course and achieved all of her goals during the course by earning the Iron Soldier award, the Distinguished Leadership Award, the Commandant's Writers Award, and making the Commandant's List. Sgt. Miranda wants to be a mentor to her peers and junior enlisted soldiers as she continues her career in the Army.
Keep up the outstanding work Sgt. Miranda! (Video by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 17:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892250
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-CC161-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801223
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
