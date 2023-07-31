MeetYourArmy SGT Kiara Miranda

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today we are highlighting Sergeant Kiara Miranda of Echo Company 2-1 GSAB 'Fighting Eagles'. Sgt. Miranda is a recent graduate of the Basic Leader Course and achieved all of her goals during the course by earning the Iron Soldier award, the Distinguished Leadership Award, the Commandant's Writers Award, and making the Commandant's List. Sgt. Miranda wants to be a mentor to her peers and junior enlisted soldiers as she continues her career in the Army.

Keep up the outstanding work Sgt. Miranda! (Video by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines)