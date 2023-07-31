MeetYourArmy SGT Jacob Busby 15U

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892240" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sergeant Jacob Busby a CH-47 Helicopter Repairer (15U) from Bravo Company, 2-1 GSAB 'Fighting Eagles' talks about the importance of his job and how the Army has allowed him to be all he can be. (Video by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines)