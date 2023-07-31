Sergeant Jacob Busby a CH-47 Helicopter Repairer (15U) from Bravo Company, 2-1 GSAB 'Fighting Eagles' talks about the importance of his job and how the Army has allowed him to be all he can be. (Video by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892240
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-CC161-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109801089
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, #MeetYourArmy SGT Jacob Busby 15U, by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
