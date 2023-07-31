Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #MeetYourArmy SGT Jacob Busby 15U

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Sergeant Jacob Busby a CH-47 Helicopter Repairer (15U) from Bravo Company, 2-1 GSAB 'Fighting Eagles' talks about the importance of his job and how the Army has allowed him to be all he can be. (Video by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:30
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Aviator
    Fighting Eagles
    Helicopter Repairer
    Meet your army

