    DLA Distribution: Enabling Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Distribution is the Department of Defense's joint storage and distribution provider, providing support to America's military and other federal agencies.The Distribution team is skilled, agile, and customer focused. Their goal is always to enable readiness. #dladistribution #warfighteralways

