Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rocket system speed, power, and rapid mobility on display at Exercise Talisman Sabre

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    QUEENSLAND, Australia -- Australian and U.S. militaries executed a rapid infiltration mission by transporting an advanced rocket system via C-130 aircraft to an austere location, firing a missile, reloading the system, and flying to an onward destination as part of Talisman Sabre in Northern Australia on July 27, 2023.

    Exercise Talisman Sabre is the largest Australian-US bilaterally planned, multilaterally conducted exercise. Now in its tenth iteration, Talisman Sabre provides an opportunity to exercise combined capabilities to conducts high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen strategic partnerships. (Video courtesy of the Commonwealth of Australia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 02:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892147
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-A3523-1001
    Filename: DOD_109799282
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: QLD, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rocket system speed, power, and rapid mobility on display at Exercise Talisman Sabre, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    talismansabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT