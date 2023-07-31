Rocket system speed, power, and rapid mobility on display at Exercise Talisman Sabre

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



QUEENSLAND, Australia -- Australian and U.S. militaries executed a rapid infiltration mission by transporting an advanced rocket system via C-130 aircraft to an austere location, firing a missile, reloading the system, and flying to an onward destination as part of Talisman Sabre in Northern Australia on July 27, 2023.



Exercise Talisman Sabre is the largest Australian-US bilaterally planned, multilaterally conducted exercise. Now in its tenth iteration, Talisman Sabre provides an opportunity to exercise combined capabilities to conducts high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen strategic partnerships. (Video courtesy of the Commonwealth of Australia)