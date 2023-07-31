QUEENSLAND, Australia -- Australian and U.S. militaries executed a rapid infiltration mission by transporting an advanced rocket system via C-130 aircraft to an austere location, firing a missile, reloading the system, and flying to an onward destination as part of Talisman Sabre in Northern Australia on July 27, 2023.
Exercise Talisman Sabre is the largest Australian-US bilaterally planned, multilaterally conducted exercise. Now in its tenth iteration, Talisman Sabre provides an opportunity to exercise combined capabilities to conducts high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen strategic partnerships. (Video courtesy of the Commonwealth of Australia)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 02:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892147
|VIRIN:
|230727-Z-A3523-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109799282
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Rocket system speed, power, and rapid mobility on display at Exercise Talisman Sabre, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT