    Antiterrorism Awareness Month: Don't Become a Target

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Ralph Saorrono, U.S. Security Assistance Command security specialist, speaks about the importance of protecting information as part of Army's 14th annual Antiterrorism Awareness Month observance. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 16:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 892106
    VIRIN: 230731-A-KV687-1002
    Filename: DOD_109797999
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 

    TAGS

    antiterrorism
    OPSEC
    G2
    antiterrorism awareness month
    USASAC

