Ralph Saorrono, U.S. Security Assistance Command security specialist, speaks about the importance of protecting information as part of Army's 14th annual Antiterrorism Awareness Month observance. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 16:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|892106
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-KV687-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109797999
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Antiterrorism Awareness Month: Don't Become a Target, by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
