    Community Action Network: Chaplain Corps

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Air Force Chaplains and Religious Affairs Airmen provide faith opportunities, 100% confidentiality, and personal guidance. They support the free exercise of religion for all Airmen, their families, and authorized individuals. Chaplains advise leadership on religious, spiritual, ethical, moral, and morale issues. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Matlock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 10:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 892064
    VIRIN: 230731-F-JQ052-4536
    Filename: DOD_109797039
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Chaplain
    Community Action Network

