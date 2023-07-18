Community Action Network: Chaplain Corps

Air Force Chaplains and Religious Affairs Airmen provide faith opportunities, 100% confidentiality, and personal guidance. They support the free exercise of religion for all Airmen, their families, and authorized individuals. Chaplains advise leadership on religious, spiritual, ethical, moral, and morale issues. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Matlock)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 10:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|892064
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-JQ052-4536
|Filename:
|DOD_109797039
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
