    U.S and Australian Military Chaplains Share About Their Role During Talisman Sabre 23

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – Service members from U.S and Australian military forces gathered together for a non-denomination church service at the Townsville Field Training Area, dining tent on July 30, 2023 during the Talisman Sabre 23 exercise.
    Capt. Grady Pennell, Chaplain, I Corps, Headquarters, led worship before passing off the service to Col. Sarah Gibson, Chaplain, Australian Defense Force. The Chaplains share how being present with Soldiers in the field is a special part of what they do.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 02:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892038
    VIRIN: 230730-A-OX664-4035
    Filename: DOD_109796431
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    I Corps
    Chaplain
    JPMRC
    TS23
    Talismansaber23

