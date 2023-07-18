TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – Service members from U.S and Australian military forces gathered together for a non-denomination church service at the Townsville Field Training Area, dining tent on July 30, 2023 during the Talisman Sabre 23 exercise.
Capt. Grady Pennell, Chaplain, I Corps, Headquarters, led worship before passing off the service to Col. Sarah Gibson, Chaplain, Australian Defense Force. The Chaplains share how being present with Soldiers in the field is a special part of what they do.
This work, U.S and Australian Military Chaplains Share About Their Role During Talisman Sabre 23, by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
