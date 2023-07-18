U.S and Australian Military Chaplains Share About Their Role During Talisman Sabre 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – Service members from U.S and Australian military forces gathered together for a non-denomination church service at the Townsville Field Training Area, dining tent on July 30, 2023 during the Talisman Sabre 23 exercise.

Capt. Grady Pennell, Chaplain, I Corps, Headquarters, led worship before passing off the service to Col. Sarah Gibson, Chaplain, Australian Defense Force. The Chaplains share how being present with Soldiers in the field is a special part of what they do.