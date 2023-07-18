B-52s test command and control in multilateral exercise

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2023. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our Allies and partners through the global employment of our military force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)
|07.20.2023
|07.31.2023 00:15
|B-Roll
|892031
|230720-F-FE180-6564
|DOD_109796286
|00:00:19
|GU
|1
|1
