B-52s join allies to test command and control in the Pacific

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, take off from and land on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 14, 2023. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to Allies and partners through the global employment of our military force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)