    AFN Sights & Sounds Korea - Suwoncheon River

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.18.2023

    Video by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The Suwoncheon River flows through Hwaeseong before emptying into the sea to the west of Korea. It originates on the Gwanggyosan slopes near the border of Yongin and Suwon, where it then produces the Gwanggyo Reservoir.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 00:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892027
    VIRIN: 230718-F-HS706-8555
    Filename: DOD_109796119
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    This work, AFN Sights & Sounds Korea - Suwoncheon River, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

