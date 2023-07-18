AFN Sights & Sounds Korea - Suwoncheon River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Suwoncheon River flows through Hwaeseong before emptying into the sea to the west of Korea. It originates on the Gwanggyosan slopes near the border of Yongin and Suwon, where it then produces the Gwanggyo Reservoir.