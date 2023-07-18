The Suwoncheon River flows through Hwaeseong before emptying into the sea to the west of Korea. It originates on the Gwanggyosan slopes near the border of Yongin and Suwon, where it then produces the Gwanggyo Reservoir.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 00:36
|Story ID:
|450289
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sights & Sounds Korea - Suwoncheon River, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT