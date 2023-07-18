AFN Sights & Sounds Korea - Suwoncheon River

The Suwoncheon River flows through Hwaeseong before emptying into the sea to the west of Korea. It originates on the Gwanggyosan slopes near the border of Yongin and Suwon, where it then produces the Gwanggyo Reservoir.

