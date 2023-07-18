Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States, German and Japanese Military forces conduct Joint Amphibians Assault during Talisman Sabre 23

    MIDGE POINT, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sailors from USS New Orleans transported the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, German Army, and Japanese Self-Defense Forces Service Members ashore via landing craft air cushion operation as a part of Talisman Sabre 23 at Midge Point, Australia on July 25, 2023. Amphibious operations provide a Combined-Joint Force Commander the capability to rapidly project power ashore in support of crisis response at the desired time and location. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is continuously forward-deployed and provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations. (U.S. Army Reel by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, B-Roll by Australian Defence Force, CPl Kieren Whiteley)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 05:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MIDGE POINT, QLD, AU

    Amphibious
    Marines
    German Army
    TS23
    Talismansabre23
    Talismansabre2023

