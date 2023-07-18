United States, German and Japanese Military forces conduct Joint Amphibians Assault during Talisman Sabre 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors from USS New Orleans transported the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, German Army, and Japanese Self-Defense Forces Service Members ashore via landing craft air cushion operation as a part of Talisman Sabre 23 at Midge Point, Australia on July 25, 2023. Amphibious operations provide a Combined-Joint Force Commander the capability to rapidly project power ashore in support of crisis response at the desired time and location. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is continuously forward-deployed and provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations. (U.S. Army Reel by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, B-Roll by Australian Defence Force, CPl Kieren Whiteley)