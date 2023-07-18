Construction crews work on the Natomas Reach A section of levee in July 2023. Construction shown includes degrading the landside levee and digging of a cutoff wall.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 19:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891961
|VIRIN:
|230717-D-PZ119-7047
|Filename:
|DOD_109795026
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Natomas Basin Reach A Construction, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT