Got a minute? That’s all you’ll need to watch this brief Garden Highway drive-by video and check out some of the work taking place as part of the Natomas Basin Reach A levee improvements! Sacramento District is working to fortify this 3.5-mile stretch of the levee system, ensuring enhanced safety and security for Natomas and Sacramento residents.
The team has brought in massive construction machines used for digging cutoff walls that will reach depths of up to 145 feet. When completed, the cutoff wall will bolster levee stability and prevent both through- and under-seepage. Simultaneously, the expansion of the landside levee will further enhance the levee’s defensive capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 19:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891960
|VIRIN:
|230721-D-PZ119-5964
|Filename:
|DOD_109794974
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reach A drive-by, by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT