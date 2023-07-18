Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reach A drive-by

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Got a minute? That’s all you’ll need to watch this brief Garden Highway drive-by video and check out some of the work taking place as part of the Natomas Basin Reach A levee improvements! Sacramento District is working to fortify this 3.5-mile stretch of the levee system, ensuring enhanced safety and security for Natomas and Sacramento residents.
    The team has brought in massive construction machines used for digging cutoff walls that will reach depths of up to 145 feet. When completed, the cutoff wall will bolster levee stability and prevent both through- and under-seepage. Simultaneously, the expansion of the landside levee will further enhance the levee’s defensive capabilities.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 19:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891960
    VIRIN: 230721-D-PZ119-5964
    Filename: DOD_109794974
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CA, US

    USACE
    SPK
    SPD
    Natomas
    levee safety

