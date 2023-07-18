U.S. Navy Sailors clean MQ-8

U.S. Navy Sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-21 (HSC-21), clean an MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter assigned to HSC-21 from Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego California, during the Marine Corps’ service level training exercise (SLTE) 5-23 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 23, 2023. Exercises like SLTE 5-23 are critical to increasing our joint capabilities, proficiency, and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 18:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891958
|VIRIN:
|230723-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109794848
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
