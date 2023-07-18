Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors clean MQ-8

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Navy Sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-21 (HSC-21), clean an MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter assigned to HSC-21 from Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego California, during the Marine Corps’ service level training exercise (SLTE) 5-23 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 23, 2023. Exercises like SLTE 5-23 are critical to increasing our joint capabilities, proficiency, and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891958
    VIRIN: 230723-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_109794848
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    TAGS

    joint forces
    ACE
    agile combat employment
    SLTE
    Service Level Training Exercise

