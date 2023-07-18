U.S. Navy Sailors clean MQ-8

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-21 (HSC-21), clean an MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter assigned to HSC-21 from Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego California, during the Marine Corps’ service level training exercise (SLTE) 5-23 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 23, 2023. Exercises like SLTE 5-23 are critical to increasing our joint capabilities, proficiency, and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)