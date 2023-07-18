The U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 321 (PSU) and the 91105, Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) San Francisco preform various training in Gladstone, Australia July 26, 2023. Both units are sperate Coast Guard Deployable Specialized Forces elements and report to Coast Guard Pacific Area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Georgia Napier and Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)
|07.26.2023
|07.28.2023 18:37
|Video Productions
|891956
|230726-Z-QH451-1101
|DOD_109794747
|00:02:12
|QLD, AU
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard PSU and MSST Train in Gladstone, Australia, by PFC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
