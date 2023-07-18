Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard PSU and MSST Train in Gladstone, Australia

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2023

    Video by Pfc. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 321 (PSU) and the 91105, Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) San Francisco preform various training in Gladstone, Australia July 26, 2023. Both units are sperate Coast Guard Deployable Specialized Forces elements and report to Coast Guard Pacific Area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Georgia Napier and Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 18:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891956
    VIRIN: 230726-Z-QH451-1101
    Filename: DOD_109794747
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: QLD, AU

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard PSU and MSST Train in Gladstone, Australia, by PFC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADF
    USCoastGuard
    TS23
    TalismanSabre2023

