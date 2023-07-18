20th CBRNE Command staff sergeant strives to be all he can be

Staff Sgt. Sean M. Anderson, a signal operations support specialist with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, was promoted to his current rank on July 17 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Anderson, a Salisbury, North Carolina native, has served in the #USArmy for nearly six years and he said it was one of the best decisions he ever made.
