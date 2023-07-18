Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th CBRNE Command staff sergeant strives to be all he can be

    ABERDEEN, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Staff Sgt. Sean M. Anderson, a signal operations support specialist with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, was promoted to his current rank on July 17 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

    Anderson, a Salisbury, North Carolina native, has served in the #USArmy for nearly six years and he said it was one of the best decisions he ever made.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 14:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891931
    VIRIN: 230701-A-FJ565-7955
    Filename: DOD_109793965
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ABERDEEN, MD, US 
    Hometown: ABERDEEN, MD, US
    Hometown: SALISBURY, NC, US

    This work, 20th CBRNE Command staff sergeant strives to be all he can be, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #BeAllYouCanBe #FreedomsGuardian #LibertyWeDefend

