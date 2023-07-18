Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th LRS mission b-roll

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) conducts their duties for the 20th Mission Support Group and 20th Fighter Wing (FW) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 14, 2023. By guaranteeing Shaw’s readiness, the 20th LRS ensures the 20th FW's Wild Weasel mission of suppressing enemy air defenses is successful. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891902
    VIRIN: 230714-F-AM378-1001
    Filename: DOD_109793539
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th LRS mission b-roll, by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    logistics readiness squadron
    20th FW
    20th LRS
    mission video

