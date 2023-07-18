Soldiers Train for the Future at WAREX 2023

Over 80 different Army Reserve Units participated in the WAREX 2023 exercise from July 15, 2023, to July 29, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. WAREX is a large-scale training exercise consisting of training scenarios specifically designed to replicate real-world missions.
Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 09:56
Length:
|00:03:09
Location:
|NJ, US
