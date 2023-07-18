Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Train for the Future at WAREX 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Bassett 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Over 80 different Army Reserve Units participated in the WAREX 2023 exercise from July 15, 2023, to July 29, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. WAREX is a large-scale training exercise consisting of training scenarios specifically designed to replicate real-world missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891882
    VIRIN: 230727-A-UO352-1001
    Filename: DOD_109793318
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Train for the Future at WAREX 2023, by SGT Marcel Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WAREX
    WAREX2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT