    U.S., Australian Joint Forces Complete Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore Mission

    WEIPA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Video by Spc. Caleb Sooter 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Navy Sailors, and Australian Army Soldiers participate in the Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore mission near Weipa, Queensland, July 21-24, 2023. The Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore Mission is a critical exercise in logistical expertise which tested the joint force's capability to establish an off-shore fuel line that is capable of delivering bulk fuel in any amphibious environment. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Caleb Sooter)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: WEIPA, QLD, AU 

    sustainment
    Logistics
    Australia
    National Guard
    Talisman Saber 2023
    Joint Forces

