U.S., Australian Joint Forces Complete Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore Mission

U.S. Army Soldiers, Navy Sailors, and Australian Army Soldiers participate in the Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore mission near Weipa, Queensland, July 21-24, 2023. The Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore Mission is a critical exercise in logistical expertise which tested the joint force's capability to establish an off-shore fuel line that is capable of delivering bulk fuel in any amphibious environment. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Caleb Sooter)