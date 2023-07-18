U.S., Australian Joint Forces Complete Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore Mission

U.S. Army Soldiers, Navy Sailors, and Australian Army Soldiers participate in the Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore mission near Weipa, Queensland, July 21-24, 2023. The Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore Mission is a critical exercise in logistical expertise which tested the joint force's capability to establish an off-shore fuel line that is capable of delivering bulk fuel in any amphibious environment. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Caleb Sooter)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 05:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891854
|VIRIN:
|230725-Z-QT047-1502
|Filename:
|DOD_109792934
|Length:
|00:06:53
|Location:
|WEIPA, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
