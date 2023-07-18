AFSBn-Africa APS-2 Humvees return from DEFENDER 23 via U.S. Naval Ship Yuma

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891838" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LIVORNO, Italy – Following DEFENDER 23, 40 Humvees from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 used during the exercise were returned to Leghorn Army Depot and Army Field Support Battalion-Africa via U.S. Naval Ship Yuma at the Port of Livorno, Italy.



The APS-2 worksite at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno includes 60 fully capable maintenance bays in 16 warehouses with 749,000 square feet of humidity controlled storage plus four maintenance facilities as well as 1.5 million square feet of outside storage. APS-2 worksites like Leghorn Army Depot help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations.



The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. There are six APS-2 sites in five countries across Europe under the mission command of the 405th AFSB, including Leghorn.



The 405th AFSB’s Africa battalion, or AFSBn-Africa, is home stationed at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno and is charged with receiving, maintaining, storing and issuing APS-2. The battalion is also responsible for linking national logistics capabilities and providing logistics solutions to Army units and joint forces South of the Alps, to include U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force - Africa, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and other strategic partners in order to support two geographic combatant commands and enable readiness.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



(Video footage courtesy 598th Transportation Brigade - SDDC)