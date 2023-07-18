Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Africa APS-2 Humvees return from DEFENDER 23 via U.S. Naval Ship Yuma

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    07.28.2023

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    LIVORNO, Italy – Following DEFENDER 23, 40 Humvees from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 used during the exercise were returned to Leghorn Army Depot and Army Field Support Battalion-Africa via U.S. Naval Ship Yuma at the Port of Livorno, Italy.

    The APS-2 worksite at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno includes 60 fully capable maintenance bays in 16 warehouses with 749,000 square feet of humidity controlled storage plus four maintenance facilities as well as 1.5 million square feet of outside storage. APS-2 worksites like Leghorn Army Depot help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations.

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. There are six APS-2 sites in five countries across Europe under the mission command of the 405th AFSB, including Leghorn.

    The 405th AFSB’s Africa battalion, or AFSBn-Africa, is home stationed at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno and is charged with receiving, maintaining, storing and issuing APS-2. The battalion is also responsible for linking national logistics capabilities and providing logistics solutions to Army units and joint forces South of the Alps, to include U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force - Africa, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and other strategic partners in order to support two geographic combatant commands and enable readiness.

    The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.

    (Video footage courtesy 598th Transportation Brigade - SDDC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 01:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891838
    VIRIN: 230728-A-SM297-2289
    Filename: DOD_109792646
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Africa APS-2 Humvees return from DEFENDER 23 via U.S. Naval Ship Yuma, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT