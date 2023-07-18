Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD Sets Sail with Cardboard Vessels at MWR Event

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    The Moral Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted a Cardboard Boat Regatta for Sailors that tested their ingenuity and ability to stay afloat in choppy waters at the command’s aquatic center swimming pool, 27 July.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    NMCSD Sets Sail with Cardboard Vessels at MWR Event

