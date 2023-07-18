NMCSD Sets Sail with Cardboard Vessels at MWR Event

The Moral Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted a Cardboard Boat Regatta for Sailors that tested their ingenuity and ability to stay afloat in choppy waters at the command’s aquatic center swimming pool, 27 July.



“Today 65 Sailors were able to show their sea-worthiness of their designs and see if they were able to win in three separate categories either via speed, sinking the other ships the fastest, or just being able to hold the most people inside with the best design,” said hospital corpsman 2nd class Sammuel Goodwin, NMCSD physical therapist.



With San Diego now feeling the southern California heat, the MWR team is committed to ensuring fun-filled activities are available to the command to take part in.



“Our staff at NMCSD takes medical care of our fleet, but who takes care of them,” poses Jeff Stuart, NMCSD MWR site manager. “It is my department’s core duty to ensure that our Sailors have outlets that offer them an opportunity to enjoy another important aspect of military service, and that is the camaraderie that holds this team together.”



With a diverse range of MWR activities offered at NMCSD, to include fishing days trips off the coast of San Diego, some activities bring out the truly competitive and STEM aspect of NMCSD.



“The innovation that our regatta teams have incorporated in the design of their vessels is worthy of admiration,” expressed Stuart. “While the event is held in our aquatic center pool, there is no doubt that these cardboard vessels would endure the surf off the coast — at least for a short while. I wouldn’t expect any less from our sea-going and expeditionary service members of NMCSD.”



The integrity in design of the cardboard vessels displayed at the regatta is second only to the resiliency of NMCSD.



“Ultimately, what this is about is for us to be able to strengthen our mental, physical, and spiritual resolve so that Navy Medicine can support the warfighter downstream whenever needed,” emphasized Goodwin.



NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

