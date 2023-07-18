Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division NCO and Soldier of the Year Crowned

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar the command sergeant major of the 10th Mountain Division presents Sgt. Joseph Seneca and Sgt. Manny Brinson as the Soldier and NCO of the Year for the 10th Mountain Division, July 27, 2023, at Fort Drum, New York. The NCO and Soldier of the Year Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and ensures leaders foster an Army culture built on trust. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 18:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891816
    VIRIN: 230727-A-AO831-5601
    Filename: DOD_109791973
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    This work, 10th Mountain Division NCO and Soldier of the Year Crowned, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    ClimbtoGlory
    10thMTNDIV
    SoldieroftheYear

