Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar the command sergeant major of the 10th Mountain Division presents Sgt. Joseph Seneca and Sgt. Manny Brinson as the Soldier and NCO of the Year for the 10th Mountain Division, July 27, 2023, at Fort Drum, New York. The NCO and Soldier of the Year Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and ensures leaders foster an Army culture built on trust. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 18:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891816
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-AO831-5601
|Filename:
|DOD_109791973
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th Mountain Division NCO and Soldier of the Year Crowned, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT