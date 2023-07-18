10th Mountain Division NCO and Soldier of the Year Crowned

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar the command sergeant major of the 10th Mountain Division presents Sgt. Joseph Seneca and Sgt. Manny Brinson as the Soldier and NCO of the Year for the 10th Mountain Division, July 27, 2023, at Fort Drum, New York. The NCO and Soldier of the Year Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and ensures leaders foster an Army culture built on trust. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)