Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch personnel conduct firefighting training at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 26, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman, Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891803
|VIRIN:
|230726-A-ME245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109791591
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch personnel conduct firefighting training, by SGT Kyler Chatman, Cpl Kayla Halloran and SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT