    Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch personnel conduct firefighting training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kyler Chatman, Cpl. Kayla Halloran and Spc. Matthew Mackintosh

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch personnel conduct firefighting training at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 26, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman, Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891803
    VIRIN: 230726-A-ME245-1001
    Filename: DOD_109791591
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch personnel conduct firefighting training, by SGT Kyler Chatman, Cpl Kayla Halloran and SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    Roving Security and Fire Watch
    NSTC Pacific

