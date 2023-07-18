Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational service members jump from UH60

    GUYANA

    07.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational service members from the U.S., Mexico, and Guyana Defence Force jump out of UH-60 Black Hawk during jungle training at Tradewinds23, July 24, 2023. (French Guyana photo by Giovanni Cirincione)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891780
    VIRIN: 230724-O-A5004-1266
    PIN: 126601
    Filename: DOD_109791454
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: GY

    TW23
    Tradewinds23

